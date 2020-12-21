Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $22,856.81 or 0.99790406 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $324.84 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021729 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00054876 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

