WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WVS Financial stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. WVS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.72.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. WVS Financial comprises about 0.4% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 6.60% of WVS Financial worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit