WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WVS Financial stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. WVS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.72.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. WVS Financial comprises about 0.4% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 6.60% of WVS Financial worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

