X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

