X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.43.
Shares of XFOR stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
