YEE Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, ABCC and OKEx. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 2% against the US dollar. YEE has a market cap of $1.51 million and $80,373.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00359603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00027172 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002141 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, FCoin, ABCC, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, OKEx and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.