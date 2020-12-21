YOU COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $388,288.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00141772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.36 or 0.00753330 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00167279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00385182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00072997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00110941 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

