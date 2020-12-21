YOUengine (YOUC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00355127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026589 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002277 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.