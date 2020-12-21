Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. PPL posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.77.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,211. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

