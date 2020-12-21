Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS remained flat at $$4.64 during trading on Monday. 8,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,177. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

