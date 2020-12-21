Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) will report $490.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.80 million and the highest is $492.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 677.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 817,906 shares in the last quarter.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,648. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

