Zacks: Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,298,000 after buying an additional 2,570,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 460,442 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,752,000 after buying an additional 415,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,475. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

