Zacks: Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Landec reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $135.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $319.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Landec by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

