Zacks: Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce $7.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.01 million and the highest is $8.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $29.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 million to $30.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.77 million, with estimates ranging from $34.34 million to $40.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBBP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

SBBP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

