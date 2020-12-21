Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post $4.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,721 shares of company stock valued at $109,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

