Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Capitala Finance posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:CPTA traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,289. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.84. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,371 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,328.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,272.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

