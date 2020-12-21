Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Donaldson by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 10,388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,857,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,091. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

