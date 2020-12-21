Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2,551.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 129,818 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

