Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post $79.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.06 million and the highest is $84.96 million. NewAge posted sales of $59.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $268.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NewAge by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 48.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NewAge has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

