Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.34 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post $79.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.06 million and the highest is $84.96 million. NewAge posted sales of $59.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $268.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NewAge by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 48.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NewAge has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit