Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.82 Million

Brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post sales of $319.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.63 million and the lowest is $318.81 million. Virtusa posted sales of $335.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,748. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.