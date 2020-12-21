Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,936 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,647. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $121.69.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.