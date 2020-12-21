Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $586.45 Million

Brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $586.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.04 million and the highest is $591.85 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $586.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $68.44 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

