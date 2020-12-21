Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Hold

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $20.86. 195,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 385,695 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.