Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to “Buy”

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 248,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,577. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

