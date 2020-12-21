Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0500 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $538.78 million and $244.95 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00054750 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001718 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020289 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004788 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003588 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,067,470,417 coins and its circulating supply is 10,776,003,264 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

