ZMINE (ZMN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,052.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $438,861.81 and approximately $7,052.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00054058 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001941 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026922 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.