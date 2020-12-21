ZTCoin Trading Down 6.3% This Week (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00360638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002319 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

