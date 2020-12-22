-$0.14 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,808.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,706,600 shares of company stock worth $10,055,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Think Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 869,224 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

