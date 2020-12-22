$0.29 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Cognex reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Stephens started coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

