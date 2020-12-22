$0.35 EPS Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Griffon reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFF. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of GFF opened at $20.07 on Friday. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.