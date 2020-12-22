$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 71,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $737.57 million, a PE ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

