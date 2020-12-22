$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

FFBC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 22,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,244. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.