-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 107.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

