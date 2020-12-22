117,316 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

MXI stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.