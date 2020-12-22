12,375 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 13.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $119,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,635 shares of company stock worth $437,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

