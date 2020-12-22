13,235 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 38.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.