$140.73 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce $140.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.60 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $536.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $538.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $605.45 million, with estimates ranging from $597.80 million to $616.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,253. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 32.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.