$15.14 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report sales of $15.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.75 billion and the highest is $15.54 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $15.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $53.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.72 billion to $54.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.33 billion to $72.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,688,000. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 195,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,296. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

