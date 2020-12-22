$18.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $18.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $33.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $147.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.45 million to $155.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $126.36 million, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $198.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $97,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $450,119 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,535,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 146,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

