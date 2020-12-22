18,269 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.