$22.25 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report $22.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $24.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $69.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.63 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.70 million, with estimates ranging from $90.99 million to $96.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $312,087.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,200,723.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,020 shares of company stock worth $4,998,812. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 38.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

