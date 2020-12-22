$247.04 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report $247.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.09 million. GDS posted sales of $169.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $869.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.53 million to $876.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GDS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.62 and a beta of 1.18.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.