26,620 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 502,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 522.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 431,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,755,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,538,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

