27,619 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,666 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

