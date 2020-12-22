27,754 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Wipro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Wipro stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.