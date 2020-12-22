$30.33 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce sales of $30.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $23.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $112.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $114.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.45 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $168.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $601,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $80,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,376 shares of company stock valued at $49,322,881 over the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $130.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 283.11 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

