$329.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to announce sales of $329.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.80 million. Cubic reported sales of $328.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of CUB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 193,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,335. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cubic by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

