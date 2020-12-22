$352.09 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $352.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.02 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $321.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.00 and a beta of 1.91.

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

