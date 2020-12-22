$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.81 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $17.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 885,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,668. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,986,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,735,000 after purchasing an additional 87,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,355,000 after purchasing an additional 662,858 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

