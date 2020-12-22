4,200 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

