$44.20 Million in Sales Expected for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will announce $44.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boqii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year sales of $147.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.36 million to $150.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.16 million, with estimates ranging from $197.13 million to $199.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BQ shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.22% of Boqii as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BQ opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Boqii has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

