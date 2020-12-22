$460.45 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post sales of $460.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the highest is $464.90 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $487.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

BGCP opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 36.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,953,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328,083 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,802,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 805,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1,607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,807,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BGC Partners by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,736,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 476,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BGC Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 222,820 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

